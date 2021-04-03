The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Keir Starmer criticised over visit to church where pastor opposed same-sex marriage

Labour leader praised Jesus House in London as ‘wonderful example’ of a church serving its community

Keir Starmer has been criticised after visiting a church that has been widely condemned for its attitudes towards homosexuality.

The Labour leader went to Jesus House in Brent Cross, north-west London, on Friday and praised it as a “wonderful example” of a church serving its community during the pandemic, including acting as a vaccination centre.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/apr/03/keir-starmer-criticised-over-visit-to-church-where-pastor-opposed-same-sex-marriage

