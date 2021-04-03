Category: Sex Hits: 7
Labour leader praised Jesus House in London as ‘wonderful example’ of a church serving its community
Keir Starmer has been criticised after visiting a church that has been widely condemned for its attitudes towards homosexuality.
The Labour leader went to Jesus House in Brent Cross, north-west London, on Friday and praised it as a “wonderful example” of a church serving its community during the pandemic, including acting as a vaccination centre.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/apr/03/keir-starmer-criticised-over-visit-to-church-where-pastor-opposed-same-sex-marriage