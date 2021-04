Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 20:00 Hits: 7

Silvia Turchin

She was a key figure in both the LGBTQ and feminist movements of the 1970s and 1980s. Yet today, not many people know her name.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/sally-gearhart-radical-lesbian-feminist-never-knew-now/