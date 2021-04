Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 18:00 Hits: 3

Wikimedia Commons

Karine Jean-Pierre follows in the footsteps of Judy Smith, the "fixer" who was the inspiration for the show "Scandal."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/04/white-house-official-karine-jean-pierre-first-black-woman-hold-briefing-30-years/