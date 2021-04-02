Why are gay conversion practices still legal in the UK?

Articles

The UK government has pledged to ban gay conversion practices – which involves trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. But they are still legally taking place across the country. George and Joe describe the impact of going through it and the MP Alicia Kearns talks about the fight to have it banned

In 2018, Theresa May vowed gay conversion practices – a range of dangerous and discredited ‘therapies’ that falsely claim to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity or expression – would be banned in the UK. Three years on, the practice is still legal. Rachel Humphreys talks to Alicia Kearns, the Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton, who has been leading the fight to outlaw the treatment. Government research has found that 7% of the LGBTQ community have been offered it.

For the people who have gone through it, the treatment can cause lifelong harm. Rachel hears from George, and Joe Hyman, who both underwent conversion practice, about the impact it had on their lives.

