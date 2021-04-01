'Trans kids are not new': a historian on the long record of youth transitioning in America

Articles

Republicans seeking to restrict children’s lives claim trans youth are a ‘new phenomenon’. Jules Gill-Peterson explains how medical archives prove them wrong

Republican lawmakers pushing to restrict transgender children’s lives have repeatedly argued that trans kids are a “new phenomenon” and that gender-affirming treatments and policiesare “experimental”.

But Jules Gill-Peterson, a professor of gender, sexuality and women’s studies at the University of Pittsburgh, has found extensive evidence of trans youth in the US living as themselves and fighting to transition in decades-old archival documents. The records from American hospitals and clinics date back to the early 20th century, with examples across the US well before the existence of contemporary language on trans identity.

This is not a new social phenomenon. It’s not some trendy thing that kids are picking up now

Rightwing conservatives have been recycling the same language that we saw 15 to 20 years ago around gays and lesbians

