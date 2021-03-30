Trans kids on the Republican bills targeting them: 'I'm not a problem to society'

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021

In states across the US, conservatives are pushing to ban gender-affirming healthcare and limit trans kids’ access to sports teams. Children and their parents speak out

Arkansas lawmakers on Monday passed the most sweeping ban on transgender healthcare in the US, with legislation that restricts trans kids’ access to gender-affirming care and punishes doctors who treat them.

It’s one of dozens of states where Republicans are pushing legislation that seeks to restrict trans youths’ access to sports teams that match their gender and outlaw gender-affirming healthcare. As the bills advance, trans kids are increasingly speaking out on the effects these efforts have on their lives, with some traveling to their state capitals to demand a voice in the debate.

In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 800-273-8255 and online chat is also available. You can also text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis text line counselor. In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/30/trans-kids-rights-republican-state-bills-healthcare-sports