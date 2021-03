Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 17:00 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

The "old-fashioned" judge said that the women can't adopt because they don't have husbands, calling same-sex couples adopting "imagination station."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/judge-refused-let-lesbian-moms-adopt-silliest-reason-gets-shut-supreme-court/