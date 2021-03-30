The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Arkansas and South Dakota pass bans targeting transgender minors

Measures are among dozens of anti-trans legislation across the US and conservatives have filed more proposals this year than ever before

Arkansas lawmakers have approved a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender children, sending the governor a bill that has been widely criticized by medical and child welfare groups.

