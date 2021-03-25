GCHQ releases 'most difficult puzzle ever' in honour of Alan Turing

Category: Sex Hits: 10
12 riddles linked to new £50 note featuring the codebreaker may take seven hours to crack
GCHQ has released its “most difficult puzzle ever”, a set of 12 riddles linked to design elements of the new £50 note featuring the mathematician and codebreaker Alan Turing.
The questions begin with a relatively straightforward crossword-style puzzle that starts by asking where GCHQ’s predecessor agency, where Turing worked, was based during the second world war. A two-word answer, nine letters then four, is required.
