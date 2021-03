Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 16:03 Hits: 11

UNITED NATIONS — The UN’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality should be tackling the yawning gap between men and women when it comes to political leadership and ensuring women have a strong voice in rebuilding economies after the COVID-19 pandemic — not arguing about preserving sexual and reproductive rights for women as it...

Read more https://nypost.com/2021/03/23/un-women-urges-world-to-press-gender-equality-post-pandemic/