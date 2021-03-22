Attack on gay couple in Rome prompts calls for anti-homophobia law

Articles

Published on Monday, 22 March 2021

Politicians and activists demand end to delays to bill protecting LGBT people after metro station assault

Italian politicians and activists have called for the urgent approval of a law that would criminalise violence against LGBT people following a homophobic attack in Rome.

Jean Pierre Moreno was punched and kicked by an aggressor at a metro station in Rome after kissing his boyfriend, who was hit in the eye. The incident was captured on video and shared by the activist groups Gaynews and Gaynet Roma on Sunday night. Moreno told Gaynews: “While my boyfriend and I were kissing, we suddenly heard a man shout from the other platform: ‘What are you doing? Aren’t you ashamed?’” The man then crossed the tracks to attack the couple.

