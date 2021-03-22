Keep foreign aid decisions separate from moral judgments | Letter

Articles

Published on Monday, 22 March 2021

We have to act on the Rwandan regime’s human rights abuses, but withholding aid is unlikely to help the general population, writes Stijn Kuipers

Michela Wrong’s exposure of human rights abuses under Rwandan president Paul Kagame is a service to the world. Her suggestion that we should therefore withhold aid, however, is not (‘We choose good guys and bad guys’: beneath the myth of ‘model’ Rwanda, 19 March). I wish the west’s development paradigm was as apolitical and “sinister” as she describes it, as that would make it easy to solve. In reality, the development field has become much more politically conscious in recent years. The problem is that this has made the work more complex.

For example, in 2014 the Dutch government halted aid to Uganda in response to a proposed anti-homosexuality law, arguably acting morally. However, Ugandan LGBTQ+ organisations were not very happy with the Dutch response, as they predicted that LGBTQ+ people would have an even harder time in society if aid projects were cancelled and they received the blame.

