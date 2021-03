Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 21:00 Hits: 14

Screenshot/Human Rights Campaign

"The promise of liberty and equality for all LGBTQ individuals remains a crucial struggle in our nation today," said Kamala Harris's husband.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/second-gentleman-doug-emhoff-speaks-lgbtq-equality-seder-celebration/