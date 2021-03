Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 22:06 Hits: 15

Screenshot/Twitter

He is still going to try to get the country to repeal their anti-LGBTQ law and #EndHomophobiaInNigeria. But activists feared they wouldn't take action in time.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/nigerian-influencer-ends-hunger-strike-lgbtq-rights-days-without-eating/