The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Women’s Budget Group open response: A missed opportunity to “Build Back Better” our response to the Spring Budget 2021

Category: Sex Hits: 4

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed and exacerbated inequalities within our economy and society. Years of cuts and underspending left our health, care and education services weakened and made us more vulnerable to the impacts of the pandemic, leaving the UK with one of the highest mortality rates from Covid-19 in the world. Rather than investing …

Continue reading "Women’s Budget Group open response: A missed opportunity to “Build Back Better” our response to the Spring Budget 2021"

The post Women’s Budget Group open response: A missed opportunity to “Build Back Better” our response to the Spring Budget 2021 appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/womens-budget-group-open-response-a-missed-opportunity-to-build-back-better-our-response-to-the-spring-budget-2021/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version