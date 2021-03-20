Putting undercover police in Britain's bars and clubs won't make women safer | Micha Frazer-Carroll

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

For women and marginalised people, nightlife can offer a place of freedom. Boris Johnson’s proposal will do the opposite

Amid a national reckoning about women’s safety, the government has shown that it has little understanding of what actually makes women safe. In response to an outcry following the abduction and death of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, No 10 has announced new measures to protect women from sexual harassment and assault, including a proposal from Boris Johnson that plainclothes police officers will patrol bars and clubs at night to “identify predatory and suspicious offenders”.

Few women have requested these measures, which seem bizarrely irrelevant to the issue at hand. Increasing the presence of undercover police in bars and clubs would have done nothing to prevent the conditions of Everard’s death as we currently understand them; her killing took place during a pandemic, she was not in a bar or a club, and the man charged in association with her kidnapping and murder wasn’t a civilian, but a serving police officer. In light of all this, how could the presence of more police, invisibly woven into the fabric of women’s everyday lives, possibly make us feel safer?

Micha Frazer-Carroll is a columnist at the Independent

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/mar/20/undercover-police-bars-clubs-women-boris-johnson