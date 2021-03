Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 21:00 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

The purity culture fuels a warped view of sexuality that makes women and LGBTQ people symbols of sin and temptation.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/atlanta-shootings-highlight-conservative-christianitys-unhealthy-attitude-toward-sex/