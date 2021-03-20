The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

This is the Fire review: Don Lemon's audacious study of racism – and love

The CNN anchor’s thoughts on being a ‘double negative’ – Black and gay – show he has grown while his country largely has not

Don Lemon’s new memoir is an audacious and improbable book by a remarkable man. “We must summon the courage to love people who infuriate us, because we love the world we share,” he writes, near the start.

This is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends about Racism is published in the US by Little Brown

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/20/this-the-fire-review-don-lemon-cnn

