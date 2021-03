Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 20:00 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

He said smoothies could cure the coronavirus and told the government not to bother importing vaccines. Now the Vice President is denying he died from COVID.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/covidiot-leader-one-anti-gay-countries-world-dies-heart-disease/