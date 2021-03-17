The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Japanese court rules gay marriage ban is unconstitutional

LGBT activists celebrate as landmark decision boosts campaign to legalise same-sex unions

A court has given hope to the campaign to legalise gay marriage in Japan after it ruled that not allowing same-sex couples to wed is unconstitutional.

Japan is the only G7 nation not to fully recognise same-sex partnerships, while its constitution defines marriage as being based on “the mutual consent of both sexes”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/17/landmark-japan-court-ruling-says-not-allowing-same-sex-marriage-is-unconstitutional

