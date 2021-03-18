Washington teen testifies on the Equality Act to expand protections for LGBTQ+ Americans – as it happened

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 00:01 Hits: 1

11.54pm GMT

Here’s a recap of today:

11.23pm GMT

Joe Biden said the passage of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act “should not be a Democratic or Republican issue”.

After the House passed the legislation, he asked the Senate to do the same. “Growing evidence shows that Covid-19 has only exacerbated the threat of intimate partner violence, creating a pandemic within a pandemic for countless women at risk for abuse,” he said in a statement. “In short, this is an urgent crisis.”

11.17pm GMT

Mike Jordan reports from Atlanta:



Christina Lee said her Vietnamese mother came to mind when she heard about the shootings at Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa in Atlanta on the night of 16 March.

Related: ‘That hit home for me’: Atlanta reeling after spa shootings of Asian Americans

10.53pm GMT

From Guardian staff and agencies:

Racially motivated extremists pose the most lethal domestic terrorism threats to the US, according to an unclassified intelligence report that warned that the threats could grow this year.

Related: Racist extremists pose most deadly terrorist threat to US, intelligence report warns

10.39pm GMT

The House reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act, legislation that protects victims of sexual and domestic abuse, 244-172.

Though the measure to reauthorized the 1994 law, which lapsed in 2018, received bipartisan support in the House, it faces an uphill battle in the Senate, where Republicans oppose certain provisions, including one to bar people with misdemeanor convictions of domestic abuse or stalking from buying guns. The bill also includes provisions to protect trans women’s access to women’s shelters and right to serve sentences in women’s prisons, which some Republicans oppose.

244-172: House votes to reauthorize and update the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), which expired two years ago. 29 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting Yes. Bill now heads to the Senate. pic.twitter.com/bxW2Jlxgjl

10.00pm GMT

Georgia activists held an emergency press conference Wednesday evening to decry an effort to sneak new voting changes into a pending bill.

The advocates said they had just about an hours notice to process a 93-page substitute for a bill that was previously two pages. The new substitute included many of the sweeping changes that already passed the Georgia House – requiring ID information for absentee ballots, restrictions on early voting and absentee ballot dropboxes, among other measures – but it also introduced new restrictions.

9.28pm GMT

The Equality Act is geared toward protecting LGBTQ+ Americans, but its protections would also shield people of color, religious groups, women and immigrants, The 19th explains:

In June, the Supreme Court ruled that LGBTQ+ people could not be fired for their sexual orientation or gender identity, a ruling that the Trump administration ignored and the Biden administration began enforcing via executive order last week. But in most states, it’s still legal to refuse to serve LGBTQ+ people in restaurants.

But the Equality Act also would expand protections for groups already covered in the Civil Rights Act of 1964, said Sunu Chandy, legal director of the National Women’s Law Center. That includes rights for people of color, religious groups, immigrants and women.

9.23pm GMT

Stella Keating, a teenager from Washington, appeared (virtually) before the Senate Judiciary Committee today in support of the sweeping Equality Act, that would ban discrimination against LGBTQ Americans.

“Hi. I’m Stella. And I’m transgender,” she said. “I am here before you today, representing the hundreds of thousands of kids just like me who are supported and loved by their family, friends, and communities across the country.”

“Hi, I’m Stella, and I’m transgender. I’m here before you today representing the hundreds of thousands of kids just like me who are supported and loved by their family, friends and communities across the country.” pic.twitter.com/gFwqlATmTf

The bill amends existing civil rights laws to explicitly prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation and provides clear legal protections for transgender and queer people in employment, housing, education, public accommodations, federally funded programs and other sectors.

The Equality Act builds on the landmark US supreme court ruling last year prohibiting employment discrimination against LGBTQ+ workers. Biden has already issued executive orders to defend trans rights, undoing some of Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies and directing federal departments to follow the guidance of the supreme court decision. But advocates say the Equality Act is vital because it would enshrine protections into law beyond employment, and prevent future administrations from rolling back anti-discrimination rules.

Related: 'We shouldn't still be fighting for equal rights': LGBTQ+ bill faces tough battle ahead

8.57pm GMT

Hi there, it’s Maanvi Singh – I’ll be bringing you politics updates for the next few hours. First up, an update from California:

Governor Gavin Newsom is gearing up for a recall challenge, with his fiercest critics saying they’ve filed the requisite signatures needed to call an election to remove him from office.

Related: California governor gears up for recall fight as critics say they’ve reached 2m signatures

7.50pm GMT

After six women of Asian descent and two others were killed in attacks on massage parlors around Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday that local authorities have hesitated to label a hate crime, Joe Biden has called a surge of “brutality against Asian Americans” “troubling”.

Politico has this video from the Oval Office:

President Joe Biden acknowledged the concern expressed by the AAPI community.

"I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian-Americans, and it's troubling," Biden said today from the Oval Office. https://t.co/fODhw5efHdpic.twitter.com/3M7LNFKqVq

7.25pm GMT

Distribution of white supremacist propaganda nearly doubled across America in 2020, with 5,125 incidents of racist, antisemitic and other hateful messages being reported by an advocacy group.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said Wednesday that 2020 had the “highest level” of cases of such propaganda since it started monitoring the phenomenon – an average of about 14 cases daily. There were 2,724 instances reported in 2019, ADL said.

Related: White supremacist propaganda nearly doubled in US in 2020

6.36pm GMT

Count California’s Senator Dianne Feinstein, apparently, on the list of skeptics whose opposition to filibuster reform could undermine some of the top legislative priorities of the Biden administration, starting with a bill to protect voting rights that majority leader Chuck Schumer announced today he would bring to the Senate floor:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) tells Capitol Hill pool she's not yet sold on nixing the filibuster, fretting that it could backfire on Democrats when GOP regains power.

"I am concerned. That is a factor," she says. "One of the reasons why I'm hesitant."

And the 87-year-old veteran Democrat also said whatever happens with Blum would not affect her plans to serve out her term in full.

"No," she said when asked if she would leave the Senate early if her husband got the nod.

5.55pm GMT

A judge on Wednesday dismissed two jurors who had been seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death over concerns they had been tainted by the city’s announcement of a $27m settlement with Floyd’s family, the Associated Press reports:

Hennepin county judge Peter Cahill recalled seven jurors who were seated before the settlement announcement last week, and questioned each about what they knew of the settlement and whether it would affect their ability to serve. Former officer Derek Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, had requested the recall.

Related: Derek Chauvin trial: two jurors cut over impartiality concerns after $27m Floyd settlement

4.55pm GMT

Joe Biden’s nominee to be US trade representative, Katherine Tai, has been confirmed in a unanimous 98-0 Senate vote. She is a former staff member of the House Ways and Means committee, the powerful committee that drafts tax law.

Tai is the first woman of color and the first Asian American to serve as trade representative. She succeeds Bob Lighthizer, who held the post throughout the Trump administration.

4.25pm GMT

Centrist Democrat Joe Manchin, whose vote would almost surely be needed to advance filibuster reform in the US senate, has said he opposes a “carve-out” that would ban the use of the filibuster on voting rights legislation.

New -- Manchin rejects calls for lowering 60-vote threshold. Also rejects calls for requiring 41 sens to sustain filibuster. Also rejects calls for specific carveouts on legislation, like on voting

I asked him if he's drawing a line at 60

"I'm still at 60 .. I haven't changed."

I’m not going to let an antiquated Senate rule undermine the foundation of our democracy. You cannot filibuster Americans’ right to vote.

Manchin on a filibuster carve out for a specific bill like HR 1: “no. No. No. That’s like being a little bit pregnant maybe”

Related: Explainer: what is the filibuster and why do some Democrats want to get rid of it?

4.10pm GMT

A lawyer for Charlotte Bennett, one of the women to have accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, alleges an “unacceptable conflict of interest” on the part of a law firm selected by the speaker of the state assembly to help in the Cuomo investigation.

A longtime partner in the firm was previously appointed by Cuomo to the board of a State University of New York branch.

Statement from @DebraKatzKMB, Attorney for @_char_bennett_ on @CarlHeastie hiring @DavisPolkReg for impeachment investigation into @NYGovCuomopic.twitter.com/wkdOCMgGsB

3.36pm GMT

Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan calls on Congress to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, which the House is scheduled to vote on today.

She shares a wrenching personal experience from her childhood home (trigger warning for domestic violence).

WATCH: Rep. Debbie Dingell tells her experience with domestic violence and passionately advocates for Congress to pass the Violence Against Women Act. pic.twitter.com/jKzW3a22En

3.23pm GMT

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has announced he will bring voting rights legislation passed in the House of Representatives to the floor of the US senate.

The move is extremely likely to prompt Republicans to lean on the filibuster rule to block a vote on the legislation – which in turn is likely to escalate the battle in recent days over the filibuster from a war of words into a Senate floor showdown in which Democrats might strike the rule down.



Chuck Schumer just said he will put S.1, the “For The People Act” on the Senate floor: “Democracy reform must be a top priority of this Congress.”

This is going to blow up the filibuster war when it gets blocked. pic.twitter.com/PEnU1kU7Yk

3.05pm GMT

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms places the massage parlor killings in context of a national wave of attacks on Asian Americans during the pandemic.

“It is unacceptable,” she says. “It is hateful. And it has to stop.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said: "We know that many of the victims, the majority of the victims, were Asian. We also know that this is an issue that is happening across the country. It is unacceptable. It is hateful. And it has to stop." pic.twitter.com/rYhHQXVVvs

3.00pm GMT

Sheriff Frank Reynolds of Cherokee County, Georgia, where one of the massage parlors attacked on Tuesday is located, says the suspect in the killings “made indicators that he has some issues, potentially a sexual addiction and may have frequented some of these places in the past”:

Sheriff Frank Reynolds says the suspect is in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

On the interview with the suspect: "He made indicators that he has some issues, potentially a sexual addiction and may have frequented some of these places in the past." pic.twitter.com/VUAZWlFLrE

2.55pm GMT

The Atlanta police chief says it is too early to say whether the fatal shootings of eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, at three massage parlors in Georgia on Tuesday constituted a hate crime:

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant on whether shootings at three separate spas that left multiple people dead was a hate crime: “We are still early in this investigation, so we cannot make that determination at this moment.” https://t.co/gcqyHPElJqpic.twitter.com/nlPCOGiuCq

2.25pm GMT

FBI director Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland, the attorney general, will brief president Biden later this morning “on the horrific shootings last night in Atlanta,” press secretary Jen Psaki has told reporters, according to Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

2.06pm GMT

Biden tells migrants ‘don’t come over’ US border as he tackles inherited ‘mess’

Joe Biden told immigrants making the difficult journey to the US-Mexico border “don’t come over” as the administration attempts to respond to an increase of unaccompanied children seeking asylum.

Related: Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' US border as he tackles inherited 'mess'

1.39pm GMT

1.32pm GMT

Adam Schiff: will the Democratic star of Trump’s impeachment trial be California’s next top cop?

As the lead prosecutor in Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, Adam Schiff, the representative from southern California, became a household name, an icon of the anti-Trump resistance, and a rising star in the Democratic party.

Related: Adam Schiff: will the Democratic star of Trump's impeachment trial be California's next top cop?

12.58pm GMT

Politico have a deep dive this morning look at the feeling among some Republicans that they’ve “bungled” their response to Biden and the Democrats Covid relief plan:

Before the passage of the stimulus bill, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel criticized the legislation as a “boondoggle” and Democratic “grab bag.” But, all told, the RNC issued just two statements on the bill, both after it had already passed. In that void, others were left to try and figure out how to attack a law with a 75-percent approval rating.

“I think this is a missed opportunity and the GOP has to improve its communications campaign pretty dramatically,” said former House speaker Newt Gingrich, who said he had to assign his production team to do a deep-dive examining the bill for political vulnerabilities.

After Sen. Tom Cotton slammed Democrats for opposing an amendment that would have excluded prisoners from receiving relief checks, critics were quick to point out that he voted for the second relief package last December despite knowing it contained no provision to stop inmates from receiving such payments.

12.36pm GMT

Joe Biden said the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the 2020 US presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon.

“He will pay a price,” Biden told ABC News in an interview that aired on Wednesday morning.

12.25pm GMT

Civil rights groups are escalating pressure on major Georgia companies including Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines to forcefully oppose sweeping new restrictions that would make it harder to vote in the state.

The campaign is focused on some of the largest employers in Georgia and some of America’s most recognizable brands. Home Depot, UPS, Aflac, and Southern Company are also among the companies activists are targeting.

12.09pm GMT

Joe Biden has been on the TV this morning, with the broadcast of an interview ABC News’ Good Morning America program.

The president warned that the US may not meet his goal of relaxed Covid-19 restrictions by the summer’s Independence Day holiday if people do not continue to take precautions, noting vaccinations will still be underway.



12.01pm GMT

Greg Bluestein for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes that Biden has been briefed overnight about the shootings at three Atlanta massage parlors which have left eight dead. While details are yet to be confirmed, many of the victims appear to have been Asian women employed in the salons.

The White House on the Atlanta spa shootings: “The president has been briefed overnight about the horrific shootings in Atlanta. White House officials have been in touch with the Mayor’s office and will remain in touch with the FBI.”

Related: Atlanta massage parlor shootings: what we know so far

11.55am GMT

Joe Biden is marking St Patrick’s Day as he recommits the US to the Good Friday Agreement, which has come under increasing stress following the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. The US president is set for a virtual meeting Wednesday with Ireland’s prime minister, Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Associated Press report that the president is expected to attend mass near his family home in Wilmington, Delaware, before returning to the White House to partake in St Patrick’s Day celebrations toned down due to the coronavirus pandemic.



11.37am GMT

White supremacist propaganda reached alarming levels across the US in 2020, according to a new report that the Anti-Defamation League has provided to the Associated Press.



Aaron Morrison writes for the AP that according to the report, there were 5,125 cases of racist, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ and other hateful messages spread through physical flyers, stickers, banners and posters during the final year of the Trump presidency. That’s nearly double the 2,724 instances reported in 2019. Online propaganda is much harder to quantify, and it’s likely those cases reached into the millions, the anti-hate organization said.

11.25am GMT

Stephen Collinson at CNN has this analysis of a developing story, the confirmation in a report by US intelligence officials that Russia attempting to influence last year’s election in Donald Trump’s favor using disinformation techniques. Collinson writes:

The real bombshell it contains is not the confidence of the spy agencies that Russia hoped to subvert American democracy. It is that US intelligence experts effectively confirmed that for the second election in a row, Trump acolytes repeatedly used, knowingly or otherwise, misinformation produced by the spies of one of America’s most sworn foreign adversaries to try to win a US election.

The readiness of the former President’s men to use Russian misinformation in 2020 – while denying collusion in 2016 – was but one prong of the assault on the integrity of US elections. After all, it came as Trump was challenging democratic customs that form the bedrock of American freedoms.

11.19am GMT

The timing of Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck’s warning will not have escaped the attention of Secretary of state Antony Blinken, who has this morning landed in Seoul with Defense secretary Lloyd J. Austin III for the next part of their trip to the Asia-Pacific region.

Glad to be in Seoul with @SecDef to meet with President @moonriver365, Foreign Minister Chung, and Defense Minister Suh. The U.S.-ROK Alliance is strong, allowing us to work together to meet today’s global challenges -- from COVID to the climate crisis to nuclear proliferation. pic.twitter.com/zMJFNWH5Rs

11.10am GMT

Overnight Justin McCurry in Tokyo has reported for us on a warning that North Korea could be planning ICBM test ‘in near future’:

North Korea could be planning to flight test an upgraded inter-continental ballistic missile [ICBM] “in the near future,” a senior US military official has warned, in what would be the regime’s first serious policy challenge for Joe Biden.

Related: US warns North Korea could be planning ICBM test 'in near future' in test for Biden

11.08am GMT

Republican voters in the United States are increasingly hostile toward illegal immigrants, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows, an unease that the Republican Party is moving to capitalize on in its bid to retake Congress in 2022.



Chris Kahn and David Morgan write for Reuters that the poll findings, based on surveys conducted before and after Donald Trump’s presidency, show that Republicans are becoming more unified around the former president’s hardline views on immigration, even as the rest of the country has become more welcoming.



10.49am GMT

Another area where Joe Biden is experiencing pushback from Republicans is over the growing number of migrants on the southern border of the US. Yesterday Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement: “We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.”

This morning Julia Ainsley at NBC News has what they have labelled an exclusive, that the Biden administration has limited what Border Patrol can share with the media about migrants at the border:

The Biden administration is restricting the information Border Patrol agents and sector chiefs can share with the media as a surge of migrants tests the agency’s capacity at the southern border, according to two current and two former Customs and Border Protection officials.

The officials say the restrictions are seen as an unofficial “gag order” and are often referred to that way among colleagues. The officials requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media about the topic.

10.36am GMT

Passing the $1.9tn Covid relief bill through Congress has been an early legislative triumph for Joe Biden’s presidency, but it may not be the end of opposition to it. Tony Romm and Jeff Stein have reported overnight for the Washington Post on the Republican moves against it at state level:

The attorneys general take issue with a $350 billion pot of money set aside under the stimulus to help cash-strapped cities, counties and states pay for the costs of the pandemic. Congressional lawmakers opted to restrict states from tapping these federal dollars to finance local tax cuts.

Lawmakers included the provision to ensure Washington isn’t footing the bill on behalf of states that later take deliberate steps to reduce their revenue. But the guardrails frustrated many Republican leaders, who said in a letter to the Treasury Department that the law’s vague wording threatens to interfere with states in good financial standing that sought to provide “such tax relief with or without the prospect of COVID-19 relief funds.”

10.30am GMT

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of US politics for Wednesday. Yesterday Joe Biden was out and about promoting his American Rescue Plan. Here’s a catch-up on where we are, and a little of what to expect from the diary today…

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2021/mar/17/joe-biden-covid-coronavirus-relief-plan-andrew-cuomo-atlanta-shooting-live-updates