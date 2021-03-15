Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 14:34 Hits: 4

Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith rules that God ‘cannot bless sin’



The Vatican has said the Catholic church cannot bless same-sex unions, as God “does not bless sin”, dashing the hopes of gay Catholics who believed Pope Francis might have created a more open environment.

In response to a question put to it about whether priests can bless gay couples, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), published a decree saying that such blessings “cannot be considered licit”. The response was approved by Pope Francis, who last year endorsed same-sex civil unions in an interview for a documentary film.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/15/catholic-church-cannot-bless-same-sex-unions-vatican-decrees