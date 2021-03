Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 15 March 2021

WINSTON-SALEM, NC — The highest-ranking female firefighter in Asheville, North Carolina, says she was repeatedly discriminated against because of her sex and fought to keep her job while battling breast cancer. The first female chief of a municipal fire department in the state says she briefly pondered suicide after years of sexual harassment. Joy Ponder...

