An absorbing insight into the 1971 Ali-Frazier clash, the life of a female DJ in Uganda, and an LGBTQ+ pioneer

The Fight of the Century (Radio 5 live) | 5 live

The Assurance Podcast | shows.acast.com

Call Me Mother | Apple Podcasts

Inventions in Sound (Radio 4) | bbc.co.uk

The Fight of the Century, a new podcast from 5 live, is a series that will build up to the 1971 boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. Ali was, at that time, seen as a rebellious figure in the US: a beautiful, brave, articulate, world heavyweight boxing champion who refused to join up for the Vietnam war, was stripped of his titles and was sentenced to 10 days in jail. Frazier, less charismatic but no less of a fighter, was excused from the draft because he had a family and was adopted by the establishment as a sort of anti-Ali. Their “Fight of the Century”, in Madison Square Garden, has been called the biggest bout in history.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2021/mar/13/the-week-in-audio-the-fight-of-the-century-assurance-call-me-mother-review