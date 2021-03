Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 22:00 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

Transgender people will fast until the left-wing government submits legislation that would allow gender self-determination without a doctor's diagnosis.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/spanish-trans-activists-launch-nationwide-hunger-strike-government-recognizes-rights/