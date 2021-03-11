The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MEPs vote to declare the European Union an ‘LGBTIQ freedom zone’

Move seen as a symbolic protest against discriminatory policies promoted in Poland and Hungary

MEPs have voted to declare the EU an “LGBTIQ freedom zone” in a symbolic protest against discriminatory policies promoted in Poland and Hungary where regions have set themselves against the “ideology” of equality.

Two years after the first local authority in Poland declared itself an ‘‘LGBTIQ-free zone”, the European parliament adopted its resolution by 492 votes in favour, 141 against and 46 abstentions.

