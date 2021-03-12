Eddie Izzard: 'I’ve had boob envy since my teens'

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 06:00 Hits: 5

The actor and comic on making her female pronouns permanent, shouting down abuse, enduring a marathon-a-day – and running for Labour

Eddie Izzard doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about. In December, it was reported that the standup comic/actor/campaigner/endurance runner had adopted the pronouns “she” and “her” and wanted to be “based in girl mode” from now on. Well, it hardly came out of the blue, she says today. Izzard had spent the past 35 years building up to it, and when she did finally make the announcement it happened by chance.

A few months earlier, Izzard had been a guest on the Sky Arts series Portrait Artist Of the Year, and was asked, for the first time, which pronouns she preferred. She replied “she and her” and never gave it another thought. By the time the programme was broadcast, Izzard had forgotten about the conversation. And suddenly she was headline news.

I’ve been promoted to she, and it’s a great honour

I went through such hell since ’85 that the idea that I’ve come out recently just sounds ridiculous

If moderate people don’t go into politics then you leave it to egotistical extremists who are happy to lie

Relationships with me are tricky. You’ve got to be a woman who’s very self-confident about your sexuality

