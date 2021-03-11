Two UK government LGBT advisers quit with rebuke of 'ignorant' ministers

Articles

Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021

Jayne Ozanne chides Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch and says government has created hostile environment for LGBT people

Two of the government’s LGBT advisers have resigned their posts and sharply criticised the equalities ministers Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch.

The first to quit on Wednesday was Jayne Ozanne, a member of the LGBT+ advisory panel, who accused ministers of creating a hostile environment for LGBT people and said Truss and Badenoch were ignorant on key issues.

