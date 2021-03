Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 22:00 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

A study on bi women asked about their relationships with straight men, bi men, bi women, and lesbians. The results were surprising.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/bi-women-relationships-lesbians-likely-happier-face-discrimination/