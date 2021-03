Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 16:01 Hits: 2

Screenshot/TikTok

A viral video claimed that there's a new sexuality - "superstraight." It's really just transphobia and now Nazis are helping to spread it online.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/03/superstraight-newest-anti-lgbtq-insult-heres-means/