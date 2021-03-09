Penguin puzzler and a rest for Pedanticus | Brief letters

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 17:58 Hits: 2

Like so much of British history, the idea that school terms are based on the agrarian calendar is a myth (Letters, 8 March). Hardly any children worked on farms in the 18th century, and even if they did, why would they start going to school at prime harvesting time? I always understood the calendar was set by copying private schools. Another reason to lament their influence.

Richard Wetherell

London

• My friend Hywel Francis (Obituary, 1 March) not only supported the International Brigades in the Spanish civil war, he also backed lesbian and gay people in the 1984-85 miners’ strike, which committed the Labour party to the support of LGBT rights.

Chris Birch

Kettering, Northamptonshire

