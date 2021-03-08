'We're making our way': how Virginia became the most progressive of the US’s southern states

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 07:00 Hits: 7

The state that has tried to stop Black people from voting is shifting in a liberal direction to become a symbol of the new south

Having lived in Virginia most of his life, Larry Sabato can remember racially segregated schools and systematic efforts to stop Black people voting. Now 68, he observes a state that has diversified, embraced liberal values and shifted from symbol of the old south to symbol of the new.

Related: The New York attorney general holding Trump and Cuomo accountable

It was Barack Obama in 2008 that finally got hundreds of thousands of young people registered and voting

I’m thankful that Virginians stuck with me

Related: Cyclist who gave Trump the middle finger: 'He wasn't going to hear me through the glass'

Related: Virginia may be first in south to abolish death penalty and abandon ‘legalized lynching’

In the smaller cities and in the country, it is quite conservative

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/07/us-virginia-progressive-southern-state