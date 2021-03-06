Justin Welby condemns Nigerian archbishop's gay 'virus' comments

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 10:10 Hits: 2

Archbishop of Canterbury says Henry Ndukuba’s comments that homosexuality should be ‘expunged’ are unacceptable

The archbishop of Canterbury has issued a rare public condemnation of a fellow Anglican primate who described homosexuality as a “deadly virus” which should be “radically expunged and excised”.

Justin Welby, who is the leader of the global Anglican church, said the comments made by Henry Ndukuba, the archbishop of Nigeria, were unacceptable and dehumanising.

Related: Church of England could rethink stance on LGBTQ+ issues by 2022

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/mar/06/justin-welby-condemns-nigerian-archbishop-henry-ndukuba-gay-virus-comments