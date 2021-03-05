Category: Sex Hits: 4
NSW police drops bid to stop Pride in Protest march along Oxford Street while preparations finalised for official parade at SCG
Sydney LGBTIQ+ rights protestors will march along Oxford Street while the city’s Mardi Gras is held elsewhere after New South Wales Health granted organisers an exemption from gathering restrictions.
The exemption means a court fight between NSW police, which sought to stop Saturday’s march, and the protesters will no longer go ahead.
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/mar/05/mardi-gras-protest-march-to-go-ahead-in-sydney-after-last-minute-covid-exemption-granted