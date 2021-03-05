Articles

Friday, 05 March 2021

Exclusive: Move follows plea from commissioner to allow LGBT+ officers to be able to march

Pride in London has voted against a motion to ban the Metropolitan police from taking part in the procession at the annual parade following pleas from the commissioner to allow her officers to be able to march.

The force, like every other organisation, is now free to apply to take part in the next parade, which has been scheduled for September.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/05/pride-in-london-rejects-ban-on-met-police-taking-part-in-parade