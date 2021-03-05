The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pride in London rejects ban on Met police taking part in parade

Category: Sex Hits: 5

Exclusive: Move follows plea from commissioner to allow LGBT+ officers to be able to march

Pride in London has voted against a motion to ban the Metropolitan police from taking part in the procession at the annual parade following pleas from the commissioner to allow her officers to be able to march.

The force, like every other organisation, is now free to apply to take part in the next parade, which has been scheduled for September.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/05/pride-in-london-rejects-ban-on-met-police-taking-part-in-parade

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version