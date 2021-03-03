I’m an abolitionist. My sister's a cop. And rethinking 'family' is how I am reconciling it all

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

I’ve struggled trying to hold what I know – that she would never intentionally hurt anyone – in tension with what I know just as deeply: this system of policing will always hurt Black people

In 2012, when Frank Ocean told me (yes, me, specifically) to “imagine being thrown off of a cliff” in the Tumblr note he published before dropping the transformative Channel Orange, the same Tumblr note in which he admitted publicly for the first time that he had been in love with another man, I cried, and then I did, too. I admitted for the first time publicly – or at least for the first time to my parents – that I was queer in a three-page email.

The fall from that cliff was glorious for many beautiful moments – until I smashed head-first into the ground. Until my mother wrote back, three days after receiving my email, to tell me that all three pages were unacceptable andthiswas not what she raised me to be and – Kṛṣṇa help her! – my body, now lying mangled on the jagged rocks at the bottom of this hill I wanted to die on, was enveloped in sin.

Sometimes, we mean well, and then we still hurt people … And so much of who we choose to let feel certain pains is determined by the ideas we hold around 'family'

They taught me that family is just as much who you choose as it is what your DNA decides, that love doesn’t have to stop at shores as fickle and mortal as oneself or one’s blood or even whom one knows

I am remembering how the apologies later came, … even if my mother never quite said the word 'sorry', because real love finds a way

Hari Ziyad is the author of Black Boy Out Of Time, published by Little A Books

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/03/im-an-abolitionist-my-sisters-a-cop-and-rethinking-family-is-how-i-am-reconciling-it-all