Jamaica is finally being held to account for the violence suffered by LGBTQ+ peoplee | Gareth Henry

Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021

I took my country to an international commission and won. Now it must scrap the homophobic laws that fuel hate

Finally the Jamaican state has been held to account for its complicity in the violence and discrimination I have faced for being gay. An international tribunal has ruled that Jamaica should scrap its homophobic laws immediately.

The hatred that LGBTQ+ people routinely face in Jamaica, and the colonial-hangover laws that criminalise gay relationships, are well documented. But, for the first time, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has determined that laws against the “abominable crime of buggery” and acts of “gross indecency” effectively led to state-sanctioned violence against LGBTQ+ Jamaicans.

Gareth Henry is a Jamaican LGBTQ+ activist living in Canada

