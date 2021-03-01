The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Idris Elba and Naomi Campbell sign letter backing gay rights in Ghana

Group of 67 high-profile figures say they are ‘deeply disturbed’ by recent closure of LGBTQ+ centre in Accra

Some of the UK’s most prominent people of Ghanaian heritage have joined together to condemn their former homeland for its stance on gay rights in what will be seen as an extraordinary show of diaspora power.

The influential names in fashion, film and media, including Idris Elba and the Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, have signed an open letter in support of Ghana’s LGBTQ+ community. Naomi Campbell, although, not of Ghanaian heritage, has also put her name to the letter.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/01/idris-elba-and-naomi-campbell-sign-letter-backing-gay-rights-in-ghana

