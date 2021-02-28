I stopped reading because I couldn't see myself in books. So I wrote one instead | Gary Lonesborough

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 21:00 Hits: 2

As a queer Indigenous kid, Gary Lonesborough was alienated by the books he read. He hopes his new YA book gives a child like him the acceptance he never had

I’ve had a long relationship with telling stories. It hasn’t always been good.

Mum and Dad were storytellers. They would tell stories to me and my siblings when we were little, and I’ve loved telling my own stories ever since.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/mar/01/i-stopped-reading-because-i-couldnt-see-myself-in-books-so-i-wrote-one-instead