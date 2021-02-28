The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

I stopped reading because I couldn't see myself in books. So I wrote one instead | Gary Lonesborough

As a queer Indigenous kid, Gary Lonesborough was alienated by the books he read. He hopes his new YA book gives a child like him the acceptance he never had

I’ve had a long relationship with telling stories. It hasn’t always been good.

Mum and Dad were storytellers. They would tell stories to me and my siblings when we were little, and I’ve loved telling my own stories ever since.

