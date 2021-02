Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 18:20 Hits: 6

U.S. Congress

If adopted, the House will recognize "Black History Month as an important time to celebrate the remarkable and unique contributions of all LGBTQ+ Black Americans in United States history."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/02/house-democrats-seek-adopt-resolution-honoring-uplifting-black-queer-leaders/