Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 20:00 Hits: 8

Screenshot

Congressional Republicans engaged in the kind of open and vicious bigotry that hasn't been seen since the dark days of Jesse Helms and William Dannemeyer.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/02/gops-attacks-lgbtq-people-week-congress-worst-decades/