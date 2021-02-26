The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pride festivals in Manchester and London to go ahead

Organisers say vaccine rollout and lockdown easing mean celebrations will take place in some form

Pride festivals in Manchester and London will go ahead this year, organisers have confirmed, with Manchester Pride being an in-person event as long as the UK government’s roadmap out of lockdown for England remains on track.

The two sets of organisers said the government’s plans to continue to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine and reopen hospitality venues offered certainty that the events could go ahead in some form.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/26/pride-festivals-in-manchester-and-london-to-go-ahead

