'This is historic': Malaysian man wins appeal against Islamic gay sex charge

Unanimous decision by highest court hailed a step towards acceptance of LGBT+ people

A Malaysian man has won a landmark court challenge against an Islamic ban on sex “against the order of nature”, raising hopes for greater acceptance of gay rights in the mostly Muslim country.

In a unanimous decision, Malaysia’s top court ruled on Thursday that the Islamic provision used against the man was unconstitutional and authorities had no power to enact the law.

Malaysia accused of 'state-sponsored homophobia' after LGBT crackdown

