Unanimous decision by highest court hailed a step towards acceptance of LGBT+ people

A Malaysian man has won a landmark court challenge against an Islamic ban on sex “against the order of nature”, raising hopes for greater acceptance of gay rights in the mostly Muslim country.

In a unanimous decision, Malaysia’s top court ruled on Thursday that the Islamic provision used against the man was unconstitutional and authorities had no power to enact the law.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/26/this-is-historic-malaysian-man-wins-appeal-against-islamic-gay-sex-charge