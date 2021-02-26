'We shouldn't still be fighting for equal rights': LGBTQ+ bill faces tough battle ahead

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 26 February 2021

The landmark Equality Act comes amid unprecedented attacks on trans rights and could be derailed by GOP senators

The US House of Representatives voted to pass a landmark bill that would establish federal anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people, setting up a tough battle in the Senate to turn the proposal into law.

Legislation like this is crucial for shifting the tides for trans folks, especially in red states

