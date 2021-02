Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 16:00 Hits: 4

Comedy Central screenshot

The senator is upset that Biden's nominee called her "the worst" on Twitter, but she was fine with Richard Grenell's history as a sexist Twitter troll.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/02/rachel-maddow-proves-susan-collins-loved-gay-twitter-troll-now-hates-neera-tandens-tweets/