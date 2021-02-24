The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New record as estimated 18m Americans identify as LGBTQ, poll finds

Gallup finds increase of 60% between 2012 and 2020 of adults who identify as LGBTQ, in reflection of ‘the way society is changing’

Polling released Wednesday confirmed that more Americans than ever before identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. The number of Americans who self-identify this way increased by 60% between 2012 and 2020, according to Gallup.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/24/how-many-lgbtq-americans-study-record-high

