Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 16:05 Hits: 0

Shutterstock

"Our Constitution guarantees the right to trial by a jury of one's peers. But LGBTQ+ defendants are deprived of that right when attorneys use sexual orientation or gender identity to dismiss jurors."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/02/new-bill-ban-anti-lgbtq-discrimination-jury-selection-pass/