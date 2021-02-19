The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MI6 boss apologises for past ban on LGBT staff

Richard Moore says spy agency’s policy up to 1991 was ‘wrong, unjust and discriminatory’

The new head of MI6 has apologised publicly to officers who were thrown out of the spy agency before 1991 when it operated a “wrong, unjust and discriminatory” ban on LGBT staff in its ranks.

Richard Moore, also known as C, released a short video statement acknowledging that “committed, talented, public-spirited people had their careers and lives blighted” because they were told gay people could not serve.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/feb/19/mi6-boss-apologises-for-past-ban-on-lgbt-staff

