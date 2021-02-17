A fitting centenary tribute to Araucaria | Brief letters

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Gay veterans’ medals | Too much togetherness | Nets win for young cricketers | Cryptic crossword | A plan for the PM

Johnny Mercer, the veterans minister, encourages people who were kicked out of the armed forces because they were gay to apply to have their service medals restored (British soldiers sacked for being gay can get their medals back, 16 February). In some instances, medals were ripped from a service person’s uniform after a conviction at court martial. Mercer might better demonstrate the government’s newfound desire to right this wrong by seeking out the dismissed personnel and returning their medals with an apology.

Robert Hewitt

London

• “Have partners ever experienced so much unsolicited togetherness?” asks Emma Beddington (Valentine’s Day was not romantic - but the world seems full of love right now, 15 February). Shortly before retiring, my wife and I did a pre-retirement course. One of its never-forgotten phrases was: “For better, for worse, but not for lunch.”

Tony Meacock

Norwich

