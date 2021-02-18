Presbyterian church head says Victorian ban on gay conversion practices should be ignored

Articles

Rev Peter Barnes says pastors will not be directed to obey ban on prayer practices, deliverance or exorcism

The head of the Presbyterian church in Australia says its pastors will not be directed to obey the Victorian government’s new law banning gay conversion practices, calling the bill “a declaration of war on scripture”.

In an interview with Guardian Australia on Thursday, the moderator general of the Presbyterian church in Australia, Rev Peter Barnes, called the bill – which passed Victoria’s parliament earlier this month – “authoritarian” and said the church would ignore it on the basis that church leaders “don’t get our instructions from parliament house”.

